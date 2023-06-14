Daniel Penny's lawyer speaks out on Neely death charges | Carl Higbie FRONTLINE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Tuesday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Daniel Penny's Defense Attorney Thomas Kenniff speaks out on the charges against his client in the death of Jordan Neely.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html