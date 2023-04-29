Quo Vadis





May 1, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 29, 2023.





Dear children, the road to holiness is full of obstacles, but My Jesus walks with you!





Do not retreat ye.





I need your Yes.





Listen to Me.





Do not turn away from the Lord.





When you are far away, ye become a target for the demon.





Ye belong to the Lord and He alone ye must follow and serve. Ye are walking towards a painful future.





Only those who pray will bear the weight of the cross.





It will be a difficult time for men and women of faith.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what is coming for you. Bend ye your knees in prayer.





I love you and I will always be with you.





When all seems lost, the Victory of God will come for the just.





Courage! I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





A similar message of Our Lady to Pedro Regis came on January 21, 2023.





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





Doors will open and the enemies will advance.





Your weapon of defence is the truth.





Give the best of yourselves and you will be victorious.





There is no victory without a cross.





Courage!





You are not alone.





I am your Mother and I will be with you although you do not see Me.





Turn ye away from the world and live ye towards the Paradise for which you were uniquely created.





Be honest in your acts.





God knows your hearts.





Be watchful.





Difficult times will come and only those who love and defend the truth will remain firm in the faith.





Onward!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvQeTQVA9IA