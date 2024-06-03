Operation of a four-barreled Aircraft Machine Gun - the GShG 7.62, modernized to Combat Ukrainian Kamikaze Boats in the Black Sea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Operation of a four-barreled aircraft machine gun GShG 7.62 , modernized to combat kamikaze boats.
The modernized machine gun is equipped with an electric drive instead of a quickly overheating gas engine, which significantly increases the time of continuous operation.
We can only hope that these machine guns will begin to be installed en masse on ships and boats of the Black Sea Fleet