Why Conservatives Lost - Should Pierre step down - Independent Alberta

Why the Liberals won - and Conservatives lost





Mark Carney's Liberals have won Canada's federal election - riding a backlash of anti-Trump sentiment to form the next government.





It is a stunning political turnaround for a party who were widely considered dead and buried just a few months ago.





It's not yet clear if the party - which has been in power for almost a decade - will be able to secure a majority as results continue to roll in.





Either way, the prime minister faces major challenges, including divisions in the country laid bare by the campaign.





Here are five takeaways from an election which saw the Conservative opposition make major gains but still lose.





https://ca.news.yahoo.com/why-carneys-liberals-won-conservatives-043301769.html









These big-name MPs won't be returning to Parliament after Monday's vote





Poilievre, Singh are most notable losses, but other familiar faces won't be back





https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/incumbent-losses-election-2025-1.7522102









Pierre Poilievre didn't just lose his seat. He also likely lost his home





Before Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre finds a new seat in the House of Commons, he will likely have to find a new home.





Early Tuesday morning, it became clear that Poilievre had lost his bid for re-election in Carleton, the suburban Ottawa riding he’s represented since 2004. Around 3:30 p.m. ET, Elections Canada reported the Liberals’ Bruce Fanjoy captured Poilievre’s Ottawa-area riding by about 4,300 votes.





https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/federal_election/poilievre-loses-his-seat-after-indicating-plans-to-remain-party-leader-as-liberals-win









Alberta introduces bill that would make it easier to separate from Canada





A day after Canada’s Liberals won a fourth consecutive mandate, Alberta’s government has introduced a bill that would make it easier to start a referendum – including one on separating from Canada.





“We were going to introduce it regardless of what the outcome was,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. “It just so happens that this is the timing now that we’re back from a week of constituency break.”





Bill 54 proposes many changes to Alberta’s election rules. Among them is lowering the threshold for a citizen-led referendum to 10 per cent of people who voted in the last election. It would currently take 20 per cent of eligible voters.





The bill would also allow 120 days to gather those signatures – a boost from 90 days.





https://edmonton.citynews.ca/2025/04/29/alberta-bill-referendum-separation-canada/









'Hockey and nostalgia' won't keep us together: Some Albertans say they're serious about separation after Liberal win





Alberta Premier Danielle Smith didn’t immediately issue a statement when the networks called the federal election for Mark Carney’s Liberals at 10:15 p.m. ET, but it’s safe to say that not all is calm on the western front.





https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/albertans-say-theyre-serious-about-separation-after-liberal-win