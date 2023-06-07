BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pastor Todd Coconato on Afternoons with Mike!
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
Todd Coconato — The RemnantCheckmark Icon
77 followers
9 views • 06/07/2023

Pastor Todd joins host Mike Gilland of Afternoons with Mike on The Shepherd Radio Network - recorded LIVE from the NRB convention in Orlando, FL. They discuss spiritual battles, drawing people out of the darkness, pockets of revival, and MUCH more!

https://www.theshepherdradio.com/podcasts/afternoons-with-mike/

Website: www.PastorTodd.org
To give a tithe or offering: www.ToddCoconato.com/give

Keywords
godjesuspastor todd coconatoafternoons with mikemike gillandshepherd radio networknrb
