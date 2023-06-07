Pastor Todd Coconato on Afternoons with Mike!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Todd joins host Mike Gilland of Afternoons with Mike on The Shepherd Radio Network - recorded LIVE from the NRB convention in Orlando, FL. They discuss spiritual battles, drawing people out of the darkness, pockets of revival, and MUCH more!
