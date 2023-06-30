Robert F Kennedy Jr on How He Would Reform the NIH & End Gain-of-Function Research

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“I will sign a treaty…to get all nations to end gain-of-function research…It’s just a disaster. It’s given us no benefits. It’s given us everything from Lyme Disease to COVID and many, many other diseases. RSV, which is now one of the biggest killers of children, came out of a vaccine lab.”
