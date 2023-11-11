Jim WILLIE. We are in the CRACK UP BOOOM. Nov 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crack-Up-Boom means Rising Dollar, Rising Inflation, Rising Unemployment, Rising Stock Market. All at the same time.
US Treasury bonds/bills REJECTED for international trade at ports and trucking.
Union strikes started as cover narrative.
FULL SHOW: Patriot Underground Interview Jim Willie, Nov 8 2023
