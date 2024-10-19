"The Shocking Truth About Remdesivir and mRNA Technology"

Unfortunately, we did have a couple of people die - because of the extensive effect on the immune system. So when the shot rolled out I was like "Well, nope, I'm sorry, mRNA technology: we're going to have to draw the line on that". But then I also started hearing about the Remdesivir that was being given in the hospital. I left nursing in early 2022 for other reasons. But this report is huge, because I knew what was going on in the hospital & I'd suspected there was something going on in the military - but we didn't know. There is really a lot to unpack here. It really leads to a ton of questions. The Department of Defense obtained approval to use Remdesivir there before the emergency use authorization was given. The fact that only 1 study (there were 5 studies) had a 'control group' but didn't use a true saline placebo. And that study made no distinction as to who received which placebo. There was a lack of true 'Informed Consent' - there was no mention of the possibility of death - there was a lack of survivor follow-up data. The 5th clinical trial had no data at all!

