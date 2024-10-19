"The Shocking Truth About Remdesivir and mRNA Technology"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unfortunately, we did have a couple of people die - because of the extensive effect on the immune system. So when the shot rolled out I was like "Well, nope, I'm sorry, mRNA technology: we're going to have to draw the line on that". But then I also started hearing about the Remdesivir that was being given in the hospital. I left nursing in early 2022 for other reasons. But this report is huge, because I knew what was going on in the hospital & I'd suspected there was something going on in the military - but we didn't know. There is really a lot to unpack here. It really leads to a ton of questions. The Department of Defense obtained approval to use Remdesivir there before the emergency use authorization was given. The fact that only 1 study (there were 5 studies) had a 'control group' but didn't use a true saline placebo. And that study made no distinction as to who received which placebo. There was a lack of true 'Informed Consent' - there was no mention of the possibility of death - there was a lack of survivor follow-up data. The 5th clinical trial had no data at all!