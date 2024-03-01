BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Strangers Pt 1
Brother Hebert Presents
Brother Hebert Presents
31 views • 03/01/2024

Who are the 'strangers' in Scripture? There are 20 different Hebrew and Greek words for 'strangers'. 

The identity and status of the “strangers” in the Bible CANNOT be interpreted by assumption or by a universal application of one definition. We need to determine which word is being used — and the context in which it is used — in order to determine the person’s identity and relationship to Israel.


UNIVERSALISM = (all mixed together) and therefore is not 'HOLY' (being Set-Apart).


This study is an examination of each word defining the 'stranger' and each of its occurrences, the context, and how they relate to we Israelites and the law.

Most of the 'strangers' in Scripture are Israelites and kindred peoples.

Some of the 'strangers' are not of our kindred peoples and these should not be allowed into our congregations, marriages, or covenants.


Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/strangers/

Keywords
aliensstrangersforeigners
