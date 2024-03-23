ISRAEL OVER-SOLD THE FALSE FLAG THAT PRECLUDED HOSTAGES (SHARE) CENSORSHIP ANTICIPATED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remarque88
March 22, 2024
ISRAEL'S HANNIBAL GOVERNMENT KNOWS THERE ARE NO HOSTAGES
Israeli Occupation Admits to ‘Immense’ Amount of ‘Friendly Fire’ on October 7
https://orinocotribune.com/israeli-occupation-admits-to-immense-amount-of-friendly-fire-on-october-7/
How Israeli forces trapped and killed ravers at the Nova Festival
https://thecradle.co/articles/how-israeli-forces-trapped-and-killed-ravers-at-the-nova-festival
Apace helicopter video - Philosophers-stone.info pureblood (Bitchute)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/swFYiJkQIqk5/
JERUSALEM POST - This is why Israel plans to bury hundreds of cars, with ashes and blood stains - https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-774511
Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/sLCSpxXEeUc9/