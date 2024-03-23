ISRAEL OVER-SOLD THE FALSE FLAG THAT PRECLUDED HOSTAGES (SHARE) CENSORSHIP ANTICIPATED

03/23/2024

JERUSALEM POST - This is why Israel plans to bury hundreds of cars, with ashes and blood stains - https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-774511

How Israeli forces trapped and killed ravers at the Nova Festival

ISRAEL'S HANNIBAL GOVERNMENT KNOWS THERE ARE NO HOSTAGES

