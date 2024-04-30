BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Greatest Wealth Heist In History Has Begun
ITM Trading, INC.
ITM Trading, INC.
165 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
261 views • 12 months ago

What if everything you knew about financial security was just an illusion, leading to the greatest wealth lie in human history? Join Taylor Kenney from ITM Trading as she unveils the four hidden truths that are silently robbing your wealth and freedom as you read this. Watch now to challenge the conventional "system", see behind the curtain, and learn how you can protect your future immediately.

🔒 Safeguard Your Wealth Against The Greatest Lie in Human History:

Are you concerned about those in power making these decisions without your consent? It's time to take back control of your wealth. Schedule a free consultation with an expert analyst at ITM Trading. We're here to help you understand how this impacts you and how to navigate the hidden truths that jeopardize your financial freedom. Call 866-351-4219 or schedule here ➡️ https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=TK04302024


CHAPTERS:

00:00 Unveiling Hidden Truths

01:22 Foundation Deception

03:29 Illusion of Ownership

05:44 Bail-In Realities

09:52 Currency Reset

12:03 The Future of Financial Control

13:17 What Can We Do?


🌎 ABOUT ITM TRADING:

For more than 28 years, Phoenix-based ITM Trading has been a nationally recognized organization for trusted, data-backed research and investor education in the precious metals industry. They strategically assist clients nationwide, specializing in the different functions that physical gold and silver products provide in a diverse portfolio. ITM Trading’s mission is to give investors the knowledge, analysis, and lifetime strategies they require to confidently navigate the intricate monetary policies that restrict economic freedoms. They help build each client a custom portfolio designed to protect and grow their wealth and assets during economic downturns, hyperinflation, and currency resets.


Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and financial recommendations expressed in this video are solely those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect the views of ITM Trading. ITM Trading is not responsible for any financial decisions made based on the content provided in this video.

ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2024 All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
liesfederal reserveinflationcbdcs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy