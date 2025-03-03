© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doug In Exile: Bird Flu, Benny Johnson: COVER UP, Chicks The Right: Democrats, Wendy Bell: Cards | EP1490 - Highlights Begin 03/03/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v6q2b0c-ep1490.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Doug In Exile 03/03 - Bird Flu OUTBREAK New Intel - Was It Another Lab Leak?
***
Benny Johnson 03/03 - FBI EXPOSED for Trump Assassination COVER UP, Protecting Accomplice | 'Working With FEDS?!'
https://rumble.com/embed/v6nouku/?pub=2trvx
***
Chicks On The Right 03/03 - Democrats Are Just Getting PATHETIC With This Stuff
*** 1:06
Wendy Bell Radio 03/03 - They Don't Have The Cards
https://rumble.com/embed/v6nouku/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths