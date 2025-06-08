WRESTLING LEGEND DESTROYED BY VAX-INDUCED CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WWE legend Ric Flair (76) has revealed to PEOPLE that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer for the second time in three years and will begin treatment next week. The wrestling icon initially denied reports of his diagnosis on social media before confirming it, expressing gratitude for fans’ concern.