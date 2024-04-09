Babylon is fallen: Roman Catholic priest fires rocket inside church!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City on April 8, 2024.





Credits to Mary, a friend of this ministry, for sharing the horrific clip with me.





After nearly 60 years of life on God’s green earth, I thought I had seen it all but this takes the cake. A mentally-deranged Babylonian Roman Catholic launched a rocket inside a filled church building, which could easily have swayed away and hit the audience.





What on earth was this priest thinking? Talk about reaching new levels of lunacy in that church. That firecracker or small rocket could have erred in the wrong direction and killed hundreds of people!





Roman Catholics, do you find this form of entertainment acceptable? COME OUT of her says God in Revelation 18:4-5 for her sins have reached unto heaven and God hath remembered her iniquities including homosexuality and pedophilia:





80% of the Vatican’s clerics are homos: https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/2186413/80-cent-vatican-clerics-are-gay-distorting-catholic-church-shame





God is in the business of saving souls through Christ for His kingdom, not launching rockets inside church buildings.





Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected]