Serious Reality Check

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
…. In life, one simply cannot “pass go”, until one realizes certain elementary basic fundamental facts. Be as smart as you may be on every thing else, but if you can’t grasp the “big daddy” of them all, you’ll forever suffer, the fool.
And so it is written, so shall it be.
Best chop chop already. You aren’t getting any younger