BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gynecologist's researching and speaking up about biodigital convergence! Where are all the Biochemist$ & Biomedical Engineer$?
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
203 views • 4 days ago

https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/86382

.

https://x.com/netanyahu/status/1703823935060451628?t=vUoN8t6LSOLxIVkq_SmZeQ&s=19


Our so called global leaders have no problem talking about the biodigital convergence revolution on the global stage!

So what's the average adults problem?

Why can't they talk about it?

It's just your own healthcare system that you and your children are stuck living in!

AI SAFETY PANEL | Elon Musk, Max Tegmark, Greg Brockman, Benjamin Netanyahu 2023

https://rumble.com/v6ywhds-421419520.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v


Benjamin Netanyahu "2029 will see the emergence of artificial general intelligence (AGI) — AI that reaches and then far surpasses human-level intelligence. He further stated that in 2030, humanity and artificial intelligence will merge" https://allisraelnews.com/2030-is-when-the-merge-happens-openai-president-tells-netanyahu-of-coming-man-machine-merger

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1965413858174235113?t=ysX0A2d05ez3dX-HXwYzyA&s=19


IEC/ISO JSyC BDC

IEC/ISO Joint Systems Committee on Bio-digital convergence (IEC/ISO JSyC BDC) https://www.iso.org/committee/10320021.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1965405325961671050?t=X_KTn8TzNJ3eOF7X2Ozorw&s=19


Policy Horizons canada biodigital convergence documents https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/category/products/reports/index.shtml

.


NNI- The National Nanotechnology Initiative 20th Anniversary Celebration - On YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLy4wjGabGUTYbjse-ArYh8StwEUghJdYm

.

THE REAL "DEEPSTATE" IS CALLED THE:


I TRIPPLE🖕E


👉 https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910582949772149163?t=0yEhHFrvzDFFBSCMYh0E2g&s=19

👈

You can easily Google each search term and learn who your "DEEPSTATE" Really Is!


Not theories & opinions just current business industry & academia teaching the next generation of business Industry with multiple billions in marketshare and "inovative start-ups" All .Gov/NSF funded!


Understand "BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE " Business and Start to understand who the "DEEPSTATE" Really is and what their legit plans are for you and your children!


It's called


IMT-2030 6G


6G IOBNT ITU OR IEEE


BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE POLICY HORIZONS CANADA


BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE IEC


ISREAL LEADING THE BIOCONVERGENCE REVOLUTION


EUROPEAN COMMISSION HORIZON2020


Isreal leading the bioconvergence revolution!


Isreal Inovation Authority Biodigital Convergence!


just Google that and you might start to realize why all your politicians are suckin Isreal's Dick!


.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1959767752073474487?t=Ospdy9eQ098q-iObXTAbeQ&s=19


Synthetic meat is a product of biodigital convergence, where digital technologies and biological systems are integrated to create novel materials and processes https://search.brave.com/search?q=synthetic+mear+biodigital+convergence&source=android&summary=1&conversation=88e78387978169d8c4abcf

.

Artificial Cell Vaccines White House https://search.brave.com/search?q=artificial+cell+vaccines+whitehouse&source=android&summary=1&conversation=f7d3765ef784715f5807f4

.

Next-Gen Vaccines and Therapies https://search.brave.com/search?q=next-generation+vaccines+and+therapies%2C+including+those+utilizing+advanced+platforms+like+artificial+cell+membranes&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8344a9782789cdc85b6d04

.

Synthetic blood eh? You don't say! 😅


Dr. Stefanie Tompkins the director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Says "we had a program to create artificial blood that lead to mRNA Vaccines"

https://rumble.com/v30s9yy-july-18-2023.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o

.

Here's them discussing the real agenda behind the jabs. - Ido Bachelet - Moonshot Thinking Google Isreal 2013 "Nano Robots" In Healthcare [ENGLISH SUBTITLES] https://rumble.com/v53h6vj-june-24-2024.html

.

Time stamp 13.30min ARRC Seminar Series - Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz


Ian F Akyildiz " in terms of bio-nano-things these are for the health applications I did alot of research on that in the last 15 years um bio-nano-scale-machines these are for injecting into the body and always monitoring the health problems and that is also going really well with these COVID VACCINES its going in that direction these MRNA's are nothing but small scale nao-machines they are programmed and then they are injected in the internet of nano-scale-things and those will be part of 7G and beyond"

https://youtu.be/YAtQFkEg5-w?si=v4NoyndRzl4TGqzR

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy