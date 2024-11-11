Time To Ditch Mitch & His Deep State Power Play

Before I get into the main topic of today’s America’s Third Watch segment, I have to issue (as if this podcast is a disseminator of the old Civil Defense alerts), I have to alert everyone to a pretty despicable move that the Deep State establishment RINOs in the US Senate are trying to get away with.

This Wednesday—and after a three-day weekend when people won’t be paying attention, Mitch McConnell—the Senate Minority Leader—has called for leadership elections. McConnell, a decrepit RINO who has proved himself a tool (no pun intended) of the inside-the-beltway establishment and blatantly outed himself as a Trump-hater, is attempting to install Deep Staters loyal to him and the establishment Uni-Party before his authority to do so expires at the end of his reign.

Slating this election prior to the newly elected Senators being seated is to disenfranchise them—and the voters they represent—from having a voice in who leads them in the next Congress.

How is it that any US Senator on the Republican conservative side of the aisle is allowing this communist Chinese-friendly Uniparty reprobate to have any voice in what happens in the next Congress? Isn’t it bad enough that the Republicans and conservatives in the Senate have to combat the never-Trumpers amongst them? Isn’t it enough that this moldy gas bag clandestinely ruined the chances of winning for several change candidates—MAGA candidates—for US Senate in the 2024 General Election by withholding desperately needed campaign funding?...

