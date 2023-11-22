© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Carlton Pearson | March 19th 1953 - November 19th 2023 | Carlton Pearson Praise & Worship (Part 2)
"Thank you Carlton Pearson for the speech coaching, the mentorship, the encourage and the hours and hours of training you provided me. I passionately pray that you found JESUS and left your Universalist path on your death bed." - Clay Clark