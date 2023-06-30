BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Perverts Parade Nude In Front of Children at Seattle Pride
Tami's Topics Of The Week
64 views • 06/30/2023

At this year's pride event on June 25 in Seattle, grown men who call themselves LGBTQ danced and cavorted completely naked in front of young children. I am just now finding out about this four days later, because my news app didn't send me any information about it. Bruce Harrell, the mayor, and Pramila  Jayapal , a typical Seattle Democrat, were there. Police were there. None of these dirty old pervs were arrested for exposing themselves in public. Seattle is so far gone. 

And for all the parents of these children who brought your kids to see this, you all should be ashamed of yourselves.

When they chanted, "We're coming for your children" they were just joking around. Don't be such a homophobic bigot. Look the other way, hater.

Credit to YouTuber Heavy Duty Country - channel name - for the brief video clip. 

democratslgbtq pridepervspublic nuditydirty old men
