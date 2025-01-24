Trump claims that OPEC's oil price reduction could automatically lead to the end of the conflict in Ukraine - Clueless!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump claims that OPEC's oil price reduction could automatically lead to the end of the conflict in Ukraine.
🐻 From "I'll end this conflict in 24 hrs after I become president" to "I have no f**king clue what I'm doing."
Here's Putin's Press Secretary, Dimetry Preskov's comment about that it's not about oil prices:
https://www.brighteon.com/d56152d7-bea8-4b19-891c-577dece13588