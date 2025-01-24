Trump claims that OPEC's oil price reduction could automatically lead to the end of the conflict in Ukraine - Clueless!

Trump claims that OPEC's oil price reduction could automatically lead to the end of the conflict in Ukraine.

🐻 From "I'll end this conflict in 24 hrs after I become president" to "I have no f**king clue what I'm doing."

Here's Putin's Press Secretary, Dimetry Preskov's comment about that it's not about oil prices:

https://www.brighteon.com/d56152d7-bea8-4b19-891c-577dece13588

