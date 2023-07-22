CBDCs: Evil & Terrifying

Central Bank Digital Currencies

* The idea that your cash — and savings — exist as a license from your government is terrifying.

* If you combine a technologically cancelable currency with artificial intelligence and ‘social scoring/credit’, your savings can be canceled.

* You are, in effect, a slave of the state.





Editor’s Note

* The Bank for International Settlements recently published a report called Blueprint For The Future Monetary System, which proposes that a Central Bank Digital Currency will serve as the new reserve currency.

* It calls for the digital confiscation of all physical property by assigning every real-world item its own unique digital token, which will contain rules on how each item can and cannot be used — so that each person can be controlled and conditioned directly by the banksters.

* Got bullion?





The full webcast is linked below.





The U.S. Dollar Is Under Attack From Washington! | Rick Rule & Mike Maloney (20 July 2023)

https://rumble.com/v31cqih-the-us-dollar-is-under-attack-from-washington-rick-rule-and-mike-maloney.html

