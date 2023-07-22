CBDCs: Evil & Terrifying

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Central Bank Digital Currencies
* The idea that your cash — and savings — exist as a license from your government is terrifying.
* If you combine a technologically cancelable currency with artificial intelligence and ‘social scoring/credit’, your savings can be canceled.
* You are, in effect, a slave of the state.
Editor’s Note
* The Bank for International Settlements recently published a report called Blueprint For The Future Monetary System, which proposes that a Central Bank Digital Currency will serve as the new reserve currency.
* It calls for the digital confiscation of all physical property by assigning every real-world item its own unique digital token, which will contain rules on how each item can and cannot be used — so that each person can be controlled and conditioned directly by the banksters.
* Got bullion?
The full webcast is linked below.
The U.S. Dollar Is Under Attack From Washington! | Rick Rule & Mike Maloney (20 July 2023)
https://rumble.com/v31cqih-the-us-dollar-is-under-attack-from-washington-rick-rule-and-mike-maloney.html