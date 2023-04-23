James Lindsay at European Parliament - Woke Conference

"Woke, a culture war against Europe" this conference was organised by the "Identity and Democracy Foundation" https://id-foundation.eu and MEP Tom Vandendriessche at the European Parliament on the 30th of March 2023





00:00 The definition of Equity - woke is Maoism with western characteristics

02:10 Marxism is a genus of ideological thought, with many different species in this genus bound together by intersectionality, but the logic is Marxist

04:35 Society produces man = inversion of praxis

08:00 Take out class, put in race: CRT falls out of the hat

11:00 How's Queer Theory Marxist ?

14:03 Cultural Marxism appears (or Western Marxism)

16:25 Herbert Marcuse said the working class is no longer base of the revolution, abandons tje working class and focuses on race, sexuality and culture

19:00 They see themselves as nations, evolved to attack the west

21:03 'Being white is bad, being white is oppressive'

22:02 The European Cultural Revolution to destroy western civilisation from within

24:00 Woke is Marxism evolved to attack the West, Europe is at great risk 26/20 The Goal is to make us global citizens: 17 sustainable goals (SDG) of UN = slavery 28:00 I have come to name the enemy

