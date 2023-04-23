© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James Lindsay at European Parliament - Woke Conference
"Woke, a culture war against Europe" this conference was organised by the "Identity and Democracy Foundation" https://id-foundation.eu and MEP Tom Vandendriessche at the European Parliament on the 30th of March 2023
Contents
00:00 The definition of Equity - woke is Maoism with western characteristics
02:10 Marxism is a genus of ideological thought, with many different species in this genus bound together by intersectionality, but the logic is Marxist
04:35 Society produces man = inversion of praxis
08:00 Take out class, put in race: CRT falls out of the hat
11:00 How's Queer Theory Marxist ?
14:03 Cultural Marxism appears (or Western Marxism)
16:25 Herbert Marcuse said the working class is no longer base of the revolution, abandons tje working class and focuses on race, sexuality and culture
19:00 They see themselves as nations, evolved to attack the west
21:03 'Being white is bad, being white is oppressive'
22:02 The European Cultural Revolution to destroy western civilisation from within
24:00 Woke is Marxism evolved to attack the West, Europe is at great risk 26/20 The Goal is to make us global citizens: 17 sustainable goals (SDG) of UN = slavery 28:00 I have come to name the enemyAll and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
