BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No Pardon for Hunter - No How. No Way - My, My, How the Worm Turns when Reality Sets In.
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
79 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 6 months ago

Clips from the Alex Jones show on statements from Dementia Joe and the White House strongly affirming that there is no way Joe will pardon his son, Hunter.

Clip from Joe's early days i Congress railing about how cocaine users belong in jail.

Uh, is there any doubt that our politicians are nothing but a lying sack of scum? Pretty much a clown show there in Washington for sure who is obviously not on the side of Justice or the citizens but on their side only.

Subscribe to this channel for updates.

Keywords
joe bidenhunter bidengovernment corruptionthe swampgovernment cover-upgovernment liespolitics and current eventshunter pardon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy