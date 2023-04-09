© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2dxuc3c5ae
04/08/2023 【 #FreeMilesGuoRally】GTV investor Wen Xiao: The SEC's decision to freeze and hold all GTV investors' money based on completely false evidence fabricated by the Chinese Communist Party police sounds like a joke. The evidence of the CCP's so-called "fraud" is implausible, and the only motive for all this political persecution is to destroy the CCP's number one enemy, Mr. Miles Guo.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/08/2023 【 #释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】GTV投资者文萧：美国证监会(SEC)根据中共警方编造的完全虚假的证据，冻结并扣押了所有GTV投资者资金的决定，这听起来像是一个笑话。中共的所谓“欺诈”的证据完全不可信，所有这些政治迫害行动的唯一动机就是要消灭中共的头号敌人——郭文贵先生。