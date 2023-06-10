© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Christopher Carter, correspondent for The Real American Voice in Washington, DC: We seem to know now that appointing Christopher Wray as the FBI director was a mistake.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】“真正美国之声”驻华盛顿记者克里斯托弗·卡特：我们现在似乎才发现任命克里斯托弗·雷为美国联邦调查局局长是个错误！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平