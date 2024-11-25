The Correct Theory of Atmospheric Temperature

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 'greenhouse effect' sounds credible to the innumerate and technically naive (politicians, journalists, school children, activists) but does not actually stand up to serious scrutiny (hence the reversion to consensus and appeals to authority arguments which have neither logical nor scientific validity). If it were applied to the design of, say, gas turbine engines, they would not work. It is the modern Piltdown man or belief in canals on Mars. Widely believed humbug.