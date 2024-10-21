Come to the Cross-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-OCT 20 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Scripture Provides a Historical Account of the Crucifixion of Christ. The Cross Represents Where Jesus Christ Died For Our Sins 2000 Years Ago, and it is the Only Place Where God and Man Meet. There is No Gospel of Christ Without the Death, Burial, and Resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. Christ Had to Lay His Life Down and Once He Did -- It Was Finished. All We Have to Do is Meet Jesus There.