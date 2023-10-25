DEMOCRFK ... junior

First, people on our side said, "He's gonna save us and win the Democrat(ic) nomination!"

I thought, "Are you really that dumb?"

Then, they said, "He'll run as an independent and his conservative policies will steal votes from the republican nominee!"

Again, I thought, "Are you really that dumb?"

ROBERT FU KENNEDY jr. is a hard core leftist. Always has been, always will be. YOU CAN'T FIX STUPID. RFK jr. might steal a few votes from Biden, and that's it.

Conservatives, have to get it thru their thick heads, that the Kennedy dynasty has but one purpose, and that is to usher in a globalist government thru divide and conquer domestic policies. The man wants to spend 20 trillion dollars on reparations to be given to people like Obama and Kamala Harris. Never mind that they are rich and their ancestors weren't slaves, or that the people paying reparations never owned slaves nor approved of slavery.







