US Sports Track & Field Featuring: Men's 200m - 2024 NCAA indoor track and field championships

The A-Z of Sprinting - Ryan Banta
Want your sprinters to become even faster? Then you've come to the right place! In this course, Coach Ryan Banta reveals 6 different workouts you need your athletes to be doing to reach new PRs. He also includes things like:
Biomechanics
Plyometrics
Cool Downs
He even shows off the forms he uses for practice that will help your organization for practice.
On today's show we have a hot sprint prospect out of Europe, and a look back the best of the indoor season. Enjoy
College Track & Field Recruiting Video - Quinten de Vos - Fall 2025 - Slamstox
Men's 200m - 2024 NCAA indoor track and field championships
https://www.youtube.com/@NCAAChampionships
