US Sports Track & Field Featuring: Men's 200m - 2024 NCAA indoor track and field championships

The A-Z of Sprinting - Ryan Banta

by Ryan Banta

Description





Want your sprinters to become even faster? Then you've come to the right place! In this course, Coach Ryan Banta reveals 6 different workouts you need your athletes to be doing to reach new PRs. He also includes things like:





Biomechanics

Plyometrics

Cool Downs

He even shows off the forms he uses for practice that will help your organization for practice.

On today's show we have a hot sprint prospect out of Europe, and a look back the best of the indoor season. Enjoy





Video credits:

College Track & Field Recruiting Video - Quinten de Vos - Fall 2025 - Slamstox

Learn more with the Slamstox app

Men's 200m - 2024 NCAA indoor track and field championships

See more with the app:

