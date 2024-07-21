FULL SHOW Did FBI ALLOW Trump Assassination Attempt? Trump VP Pick Vance Is Bilderberger warmachiner

Will CIA Try To Kill Trump Again? Biden Won't Fire Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle!Series: State Of The City reportsSubtitle: Accidental? Cloud Strike cause worlds biggest ever Windows update outage





Part OneAndy Hudd, Deputy Head of Worker's Party, joins Tony and Martin. Workers Party got no MPs - what went wrong? Media blackout. Hope Not Hate leafleted against them in Rochdale. Labour's plans for the economy - public/private partnerships. Neil McAvoy, candidate for Propel Party in Wales, on how his election campaign was sabotaged. Electioneering system difficult for small Parties. PR? Vaughn Gethen, Welsh First Minister, out. Neil McAvoy explains what happened behind the scenes. LINK** . Nation.Cymru website. Battle to get Workers Party established. Crowdstrike mistake takes computers down worldwide. Crowdstrike is a US firm started by George Kurtz and Russian born Dmitri Alperovitch. Russia may try to paralise technology in war effort. Vulnerability of computer based society. Leeds riot - Social Services trying to take kids off family. The King's Speech. Trains renationalised - Roscos 'gravy train' profits. Times Radio - Ben Clapworthy on Labour's transport plans and rail Unions. LINK**. King's Speech - education. How to fix Crowdstrike downing of your computer LINK**. What policies should Labour pursue? Eric Simon, French investigator and lorry driver of Odyssey channel, on the recent French elections and what it's like in France now.Part TwoAttempt on life of Trump. Trump demonised. NZ TV 2023 - game shooting Trump. Tucker Carlson predicting the shooting of Trump. David Attenborough - joke about shooting Trump. Maria Zakarovah on how useless US secret services are and US hit list for assassinations. Ukraine's attempts to assassinate Putin. Trump's speech just before he got shot. Who was the shooter? Coming wars under Trump or Biden. A witness to shooter on roof - 4 mins when intervention could have happened. Deep state opinion of Trump shooting. LINK**. Trump's speech after shooting - explaining what happened. WW3 less likely with Trump? J D Vance - was going to go to Bilderberg - what he thinks of Iran. Houthi drone strike on Tel Aviv. Wafa Aludaini's report from Gaza on the present situation there. Amy Fallon, journalist, on Julian Assange, Craig Murrayand Andrew Feinstrin's influence on ICJ genocide in Gaza case, and the freedom of Julian Assange. LINK**. Patrizia Opulenza poem.