Catholic Manhood Nuggest - Fear is a strong motivator: Providence even in the most difficult of circumstances

August 13Nineteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time





Command me to come to you on the water.





During the fourth watch of the night, he came toward them walking on the sea. When the disciples saw him walking on the sea they were terrified. "It is a ghost," they said, and they cried out in fear. At once Jesus spoke to them, "Take courage, it is I; do not be afraid" (Matt. 14:25-27).





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/081323.cfm









-- For the disciples, seeing Jesus walking on the water was a terrifying experience. But Jesus calmed their fears and told them to take courage. This event teaches us that no matter what the situation, we can always rely on the Lord to help us.





-- Trials and misfortune are often seen as negative things, but in actuality they can be a blessing in disguise. The hardships we go through in this life can make us more compassionate and understanding, and can lead us closer to God. If we let them, trials and misfortune can be a means of growing closer to the divine.





More information visit our About tab or http://apostolate.cmcsmen.net/cmcs



