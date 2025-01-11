Yesterday, a massive fire in the Bronx, neighborhood in New York City, devours a residential block containing more than 150 apartments, and reports indicate that 7 people were injured

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A raging fire at an Allerton apartment building has sent residents out into the freezing cold. The five-alarm fire broke out at the six-story building on Wallace Avenue around 2 a.m. A total of 44 units and 198 firefighters are working to get the fire under control. Seven people, including five firefighters, have been injured. All the injuries are not serious, according to officials.