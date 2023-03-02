2023-03-01 IG Testimony Against SB785 at MD State Senate on Domestic Terrorism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ayo Kimathi testified against a MD State Senate bill designed to classify the 1st Amendment as "domestic terrorism." The bill was created by Jews to get the state to give them the power to designate and determine what acts are and are not domestic terrorism.
This is a Jewish effort to defend themselves against the inevitable backlash from American citizens who are becoming ever more aware of their harmful impact on the Republic of the United States of America.