Politicians Are Stripping America Bare and Will Make It Desolate
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
3051 views • 02/24/2023

Politicians are running America into the ground and the world will have catastrophic consequences. Watch the video for so much more.DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - Frank Gaffney - USA's Depleted Nuclear Power Shipped Offshore, Leadership Disinclined to Defend America from China

https://rumble.com/v2ap2ak-usas-depleted-nuclear-power-shipped-offshore-leadership-disinclined-to-defe.html


2. FoxNews.com - Tucker: The Ukraine war is the focus of the entire US government

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6321078404112


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

politiciansthe new americanben armstrong
