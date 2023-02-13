BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Situation Update, Feb 13, 2023 - SKY WARS: Fake alien invasion psyop being tested on suggestible Americans
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
46667 followers
45247 views • 02/13/2023

0:00 Intro

4:00 Disney

7:56 Sky Wars

50:20 Hillary Clinton

55:45 Turkey

1:08:17 Martin Armstrong


- What if Star Wars went totally woke? TRANS WARS

- Luke, I am your MOTHER

- Bad lip reading of Yoda and Luke

- Why Project Veritas is nothing without James O'Keefe

- FOUR objects shot down over North America

- The latest appear to be metallic birthday balloons

- US and Canadian military use million-dollar missiles to destroy five dollar balloons

- Why is controlled media pushing the alien craft theory?

- Looks like a test for a false flag alien invasion psyop

- Psyop would be used to demand one world government authority

- One object reported to be an OCTAGON - a code word used by globalists

- Benjamin Fulford reported on the Octagon Group from Switzerland in 2020

- Globalists use words, numbers and symbols to communicate through public channels

- Germany donates 88 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine: 88 means "Heil Hitler"

- Germany still run by Nazi fascists, as is most of Western Europe and North America

- Romanian Senator condemns mass genocide via vaccines and says Turkey earthquake was man-made

- Hillary Clinton partners with Rockefellers to push digital cash to "fight climate change"

- Mass murdering CDC adds covid-19 vaccines to childhood immunization schedule


Keywords
mike adamsvaccinesdemocratsleftistspoliticsamericahumanityeconomygenocideusachaosfood collapsemedical tyrannyexterminationanti-vaxxerscrazy newssituation update
