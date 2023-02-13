Situation Update, Feb 13, 2023 - SKY WARS: Fake alien invasion psyop being tested on suggestible Americans

0:00 Intro

4:00 Disney

7:56 Sky Wars

50:20 Hillary Clinton

55:45 Turkey

1:08:17 Martin Armstrong





- What if Star Wars went totally woke? TRANS WARS

- Luke, I am your MOTHER

- Bad lip reading of Yoda and Luke

- Why Project Veritas is nothing without James O'Keefe

- FOUR objects shot down over North America

- The latest appear to be metallic birthday balloons

- US and Canadian military use million-dollar missiles to destroy five dollar balloons

- Why is controlled media pushing the alien craft theory?

- Looks like a test for a false flag alien invasion psyop

- Psyop would be used to demand one world government authority

- One object reported to be an OCTAGON - a code word used by globalists

- Benjamin Fulford reported on the Octagon Group from Switzerland in 2020

- Globalists use words, numbers and symbols to communicate through public channels

- Germany donates 88 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine: 88 means "Heil Hitler"

- Germany still run by Nazi fascists, as is most of Western Europe and North America

- Romanian Senator condemns mass genocide via vaccines and says Turkey earthquake was man-made

- Hillary Clinton partners with Rockefellers to push digital cash to "fight climate change"

- Mass murdering CDC adds covid-19 vaccines to childhood immunization schedule





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/