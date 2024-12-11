Drone footage shows epic footage as Russian troops reportedly continue to advance on the city center of Kurakhovo, taking up new positions on high-rise buildings, even using various means and methods that are thrilling! Military correspondents released footage on December 11, 2024, video filmed live on the battlefield by Stormtroopers from the 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Southern Military District, who are currently working to clear Zelensky's troops in the city center and the Pivdennyi microdistrict. During the assault, the fearless stormtroopers, who are part of a bomb squad, threw anti-tank mine charges at the tallest building in the city, in order to expose the lower part of the building before the assault units entered the building. Eventually, the lower part of the building exploded with great force, destroying the walls of the building, which apparently saw the resident army flee before the Russian troops arrived.

Thus, the path to the elevator is now open due to the work of the mine charges, and stormtroopers are preparing to enter the building! The footage shows no signs of fighting taking place inside, indicating that Ukrainian troops are not entrenched there and are slowly pushing themselves west of Kurakhovo. Now, stormtroopers have entered the area and are doing some cleaning, hoisting the victory banner covering the tricolor flag on the roof, reports Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the Public Chamber of Russian Commission on Sovereignty, Patriotic Projects and Support of Veterans. This event marks a new success for Russian forces in the city center, after initial reports of an attack a week and a half ago, Russian troops reportedly advanced into the eastern part of the district, capturing 12 high-rise buildings from a series of high-rise buildings east of Lermontova Street.

It seems that the fall of Kurakhovo and the complete clearing of the area from NATO-Ukraine forces is only a matter of time! There are not many buildings left before the city is completely taken over. Once in a while, Russian drone of the Southern Military District act as stormtrooper, visiting other buildings that hinder the advance of Russian military units. The drone suppressed and destroyed the position of Ukrainian military machine gunner, which was becoming increasingly vulnerable in Kurakhovo, Donetsk.

