Trump Is NOT Going To Drain the Swamp!

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

This video highlights how in Trump's recent Iowa Fox News Town Hall he said, and I quote, "I’m not going to have time for retribution,” he continued. “We’re going to make this country so successful again. I’m not going to have time for retribution. And remember this, our ultimate retribution is success.”

STEVE'S TAKE: So, let me get this straight, Trump's "Ultimate Retribution Plan" is NO retribution at all because as he put it, "I'm not going to have time for retribution"?

No, Trump, success IS NOT the "Ultimate Retribution". That is a side effect of sound policy and having a good President. Another sign of a good leader/President is if they pursue and arrest all the criminal globalists in our government who are violating the Constitution and attacking America and you Trump for that matter! That IS success.

How can we as a nation be successful with people still in power that are trying to destroy us and sabotage you while stealing away all of our freedoms, letting in our enemies and working to turn over our sovereignty? I mean seriously, you talk about us being run by stupid people Trump, and you are right, but are you stupid to or what? Do you think we are dumb enough to go along with that talking point? If people start parroting that nonsense, you all better call them out on it!

This is another red flag and really makes you wonder about all that Deep State stuff (https://pastebin.com/ZU0cBTEY) he's been doing since he won't go after them and is seemingly one of them on many issues now.

It's just like the last time he was President! This is why I have been warning people for months about how he will not stop Domestic Enemy Democrats and Communists and it's why I included it as one of the Top 5 Reasons I'm Not Voting for Donald J. Trump in that video I released about 7 months ago (see below).

https://rumble.com/v2qme12-top-5-reasons-im-not-voting-for-donald-j.-trump.html

Clearly he doesn't get it and doesn't plan on holding the criminal deep state responsible and/or draining the swamp. For the record, stopping a coup d'état and/or other criminal activity is not the same as going after your political opposition. That is upholding the Constitution and your Oath of Office as Commander-in-Chief.

Additionally, what they are going after Trump on is all manufactured nonsense. What he would go after all them for is legitimate criminal activity that includes TREASON!

Donald Trump Reveals His Plan for ‘Ultimate Retribution’ After the Biden Administration ⬇️

1. https://rumble.com/v46bsdf-donald-trump-reveals-his-plan-for-ultimate-retribution-after-the-biden-admi.html

2. https://thepoliticsbrief.com/donald-trump-reveals-his-plan-for-ultimate-retribution-after-the-biden-administration

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!