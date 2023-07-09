'I'm proud that Trump likes me, I want to bring people together' | RFK Jr. Town Hall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he's proud that former President Donald Trump likes him even though he doesn't agree with Trump on many issues. "I don't want to alienate people. I want to bring people together," Kennedy said Wednesday during a town hall on NewsNation.
