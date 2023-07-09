'I'm proud that Trump likes me, I want to bring people together' | RFK Jr. Town Hall

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he's proud that former President Donald Trump likes him even though he doesn't agree with Trump on many issues. "I don't want to alienate people. I want to bring people together," Kennedy said Wednesday during a town hall on NewsNation.



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html