WHISTLEBLOWER CLAIMS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY IN ANTARCTICA CAN CAUSE EARTHQUAKES

Greg Reese

INFO WARS

Dr. Stephen Greer introduced Antarctica whistle blower;

Eric Hecker

Raytheon contractor - South Pole L- Witness

Eric Hecker:

‘The technology at the South pole station certainly can do what is presented as its primary purposes and unfortunately much more.’

‘The ice cube neutrino detector is presented as a passive listening devise for the purpose of the science as presented.‘

‘It is effectively a multi faceted directed energy weapons platform.’







