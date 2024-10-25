Most Important (and Ignored) Veto in History: James Madison's Last Stand

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On his very last day in office, James Madison shocked Congress by vetoing an infrastructure bill - even though he supported the idea behind it. Madison refused to sign off on the measure, saying it didn’t follow the strict limits of the Constitution, even if it aligned with his own political goals. This might be the most important - and most ignored - veto in history.
Path to Liberty: October 25, 2024