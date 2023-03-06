Author Daniel Brubaker: things like this would have been a test run of for possible future activities. The people who sent those balloons understand how we would react in a situation like that

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Author Daniel Brubaker: I am concerned that things like this would have been a test run of, you know, for possible future activities. The people who sent those balloons understand how we would react in a situation like that, which is information that's very valuable to them. And we should be very careful and attentive to how we act on these sorts of things.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 作家丹尼尔·布鲁贝克：我担心的是这个事件只是未来一些行动的测试。发送气球的人知道了我们会如何应对这种事件，这个信息对它们来说太有价值了。我们应该非常小心，并认真考虑以后如何应对这类事情。