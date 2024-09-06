Martin Luther The Jews And Their Lies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI generated video 1280 x720p Sept 5 2024. I hope America restores its Constitutional Republic I do not seek National Socialism.Germany needed it I think because they were in bad shape. Wiemar Republic imposed on them by the j bankers.You know,like what we, the west is being set into now. Same old international j globalist playbook oy.