New Poisonous Jabs Are Not FDA Approved, Enjoy!

Not that it really matters what the FDA says anymore, they have no credibility, but they haven't even faked an approval of the new jabs. The vaccines are still experimental poisons and who knows what will happen to you if you get it. The population control people say it is wonderful and demand you get one. When a Depopulation person says to do something that will save lives, it should make you scratch your head.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. MSN.com - Meaww - FDA vaccine adviser Paul Offit claims healthy, young people don't need Covid booster amid rise of new variant

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/fda-vaccine-adviser-paul-offit-claims-healthy-young-people-don-t-need-covid-booster-amid-rise-of-new-variant/ar-AA1gsQDl?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=b7138255b3f6434ea080faa13acbbdce&ei=125#image=1





2. MSN.com - Fox News - COVID booster warning from Florida surgeon general, who advises people not to get new vaccine

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/covid-booster-warning-from-florida-surgeon-general-who-advises-people-not-to-get-new-vaccine/ar-AA1gtG9M?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=b7138255b3f6434ea080faa13acbbdce&ei=91





3. MSN.com - America Insider - Famous Actress Dies After Blaming COVID Jab

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/famous-actress-dies-after-blaming-covid-jab/ar-AA1gupmX?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=b7138255b3f6434ea080faa13acbbdce&ei=16





4. Bannon’s War Room - Naomi Wolf On New Vaccine Rollout “The FDA Has Not Approved These New Vaccines”

https://rumble.com/v3fg2n8-naomi-wolf-on-new-vaccine-rollout-the-fda-has-not-approved-these-new-vaccin.html

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



