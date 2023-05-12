The United States is preparing for a Massive influx of Illegal Migrants from Mexico Border - after the Expiration 'Title 42'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
he United States is preparing for a massive influx of illegal migrants from Mexico after the expiration of a legislative provision that allowed the authorities to deport migrants under the pretext of fighting COVID, Title 42
In the town of Ciudad Juarez, which borders the American El Paso, hundreds of migrants gathered in anticipation of midnight. They are followed by a little over a dozen border guards.