"I LIKED (Putin). I thought he was straight up with me", US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said of Russian President Vladimir Putin - Tucker Carlson, clip.m

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘I think they're going to meet IN THE COMING MONTHS’ – Witkoff on possible Putin-Trump meeting
💬 “I LIKED HIM. I thought he was straight up with me,” US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Witkoff noted that the Biden administration REFUSED all contact with the Russians, HINDERING any attempts to resolve the Ukraine conflict peacefully.