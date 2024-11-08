Treatment Options for Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) with Bryana Gregory, Pharm D, RPh

Do you suffer from mast cell activation syndrome? The symptoms of MCAS are NOT all in your head, like some doctors will have you believe. Mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) is where the mast cells are overactive, and 37% of obese individuals have MCAS.

Mast cells are white blood cells and are an important part of our immune system. They are found throughout the body. Their role is to keep us safe. If they perceive a threat (environmental toxins, bacteria, etc.) we begin to have a problem as they don’t turn off.

Join Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh as she discusses the symptoms and treatment options for MCAS. She suggests finding a physician who listens to you and understands the complexities of MCAS; keep your hormones in balance and avoid triggers. The recovery process takes time, so stay patient and vigilant in your recovery.

If you have any questions, give us a call at 281-828-9088 or visit PhysiciansPreferenceRX.com

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!