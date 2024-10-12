Iran’s IRIB revealed yesterday that Iran's ballistic missile first managed to knock out a Raytheon Radar

🚨⚠️‼️Social medias: Iran’s IRIB revealed yesterday that Iran's ballistic missile first managed to knock out ( 00:40 of the video) a transportable Raytheon long-range, very high-altitude X-band radar positioned near the 'Nevatim' airbase belonging to the THAAD Air Defense System without detection before raining down ballistic missiles on their target.

The Nevatim Airbase was then confirmed to be successfully struck with more than 40 ballistic missiles.