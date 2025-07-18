Flashback: Rothschilds Want Iran's Banks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rothschilds Want Iran's Banks | Snordster | Pete Papaherakles
The Rothschilds Want Iran’s Banks” by Snordster (video) / Pete Papaherakles (article) exposes the real agenda behind the West’s push for war with Iran—control over one of the last central banks free from Rothschild domination. Just like Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Sudan, Iran’s resistance to usury-based banking makes it a target. The same globalist forces that orchestrated past invasions now manipulate media, politicians, and economies to crush any nation defying their financial tyranny. With trillions at stake in oil, war profits, and central bank conquest, is this really about “nuclear threats”—or the final stage of a century-long financial enslavement? Watch as Pete Papaherakles pulls back the curtain on the real puppet masters.
Views expressed in this video reflect historical perspectives and do not necessarily represent the platform’s or uploader’s stance.
Release Date: 2013
...............
🔗 All Credit To Snordster: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-A0eem5ON6Q
...............
🔗 Rothschilds Want Iran’s Banks By Pete Papaherakles: https://americanfreepress.net/afps-most-viewed-article-rothschilds-want-irans-banks/
...............
Mirrored - Just a Dude
SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:
• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4
First Mirror - https://www.brighteon.com/b1eec3aa-8cbf-4350-937f-6b946567a53b
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net