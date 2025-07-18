BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Flashback: Rothschilds Want Iran's Banks
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
4
391 views • 2 months ago

Rothschilds Want Iran's Banks | Snordster | Pete Papaherakles 

The Rothschilds Want Iran’s Banks” by Snordster (video) / Pete Papaherakles (article) exposes the real agenda behind the West’s push for war with Iran—control over one of the last central banks free from Rothschild domination. Just like Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Sudan, Iran’s resistance to usury-based banking makes it a target. The same globalist forces that orchestrated past invasions now manipulate media, politicians, and economies to crush any nation defying their financial tyranny. With trillions at stake in oil, war profits, and central bank conquest, is this really about “nuclear threats”—or the final stage of a century-long financial enslavement? Watch as Pete Papaherakles pulls back the curtain on the real puppet masters.

Views expressed in this video reflect historical perspectives and do not necessarily represent the platform’s or uploader’s stance.

Release Date: 2013

...............

🔗 All Credit To Snordster: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-A0eem5ON6Q

...............

🔗 Rothschilds Want Iran’s Banks By Pete Papaherakles: https://americanfreepress.net/afps-most-viewed-article-rothschilds-want-irans-banks/

...............

Mirrored - Just a Dude


SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:

• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4

First Mirror - https://www.brighteon.com/b1eec3aa-8cbf-4350-937f-6b946567a53b

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
irandeep stateww3new world orderrothschildsusurycentral bankpete papaheraklessnordsterbanking cartel
