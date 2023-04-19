"DAMASCUS WILL BE DESTROYED, PT 2" - THE ANCIENT OF DAYS REMEMBERS SYRIA

#WAR #AMERICA #SYRIA

Welcome to The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]





Today's word: Isaiah 17:1: "The burden against Damascus. Behold Damascus will cease from being a city, and it will be a ruinous heap." Amos reinforced Isaiah's message by telling of the destruction of King Hazel's house and the collapse of his son's cities as judgment for making Israel toil in oppression. How long does prophecy linger? Until men forget it? Or until God executes it? Can humanity undo God's words with their own, or is prophecy a tool by which we learn God's mind both in times of blessing and judgement. We must learn and honor the character of the God we serve, only then we will understand His actions, even though "His ways are past finding out."





"O the depth of the riches both of the wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable are His judgments, and His ways past finding out!" (Romans 11:33)





VISIT TMV BLOG: the-masters-voice.com





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Send with PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected]. On Paypal: *DO NOT* send your gift with "Purchase Protection", use *ONLY* the 'Friends and Family' option and please mention somewhere that it's a gift. Using purchase protection makes PayPal think I am a "Seller". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. If outside the U.S.A. *do not* use PayPal, kindly email me for other options. Thank you for supporting my work and God bless! Paypal ------- [email protected]. Thank you. 🕊🙏🏽 🌺





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:

YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice



