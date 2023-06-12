BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🌍 Exploring Earth's Mysterious Origins! 🚀✨
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • 06/12/2023

Did you know that the early atmosphere of our planet remains a captivating mystery? 🌌🌏

But here's what we think happened: most gases and volatiles, including water, arrived on Earth through comets and meteorites from the outer reaches of our solar system! 🌠🪐

Imagine Earth's primordial atmosphere, resembling Venus or Mars—primarily carbon dioxide, a touch of nitrogen, and a sprinkle of other gases. 🌬️ No oxygen to speak of, perhaps a dash of hydrogen, and a hint of methane. Fascinating, isn't it? 😮💫https://bit.ly/45ht6kc


To dive deeper into the enchanting origins of our home, tune in to the full episode now! 🎧

✨ Click the link in our bio or the description above to embark on a captivating cosmic journey! 🎙️🌌

Keywords
earthoriginscosmicadventureancientatmosphere
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy