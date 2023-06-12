🌍 Exploring Earth's Mysterious Origins! 🚀✨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know that the early atmosphere of our planet remains a captivating mystery? 🌌🌏
But here's what we think happened: most gases and volatiles, including water, arrived on Earth through comets and meteorites from the outer reaches of our solar system! 🌠🪐
Imagine Earth's primordial atmosphere, resembling Venus or Mars—primarily carbon dioxide, a touch of nitrogen, and a sprinkle of other gases. 🌬️ No oxygen to speak of, perhaps a dash of hydrogen, and a hint of methane. Fascinating, isn't it? 😮💫https://bit.ly/45ht6kc
To dive deeper into the enchanting origins of our home, tune in to the full episode now! 🎧
✨ Click the link in our bio or the description above to embark on a captivating cosmic journey! 🎙️🌌